Classic Family Sing-a-Longs

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
Coronation Scot
Queen's Hall Light Orchestra
2
Run Rabbit Run
Bud FlanaganChesney Allen
3
Three Little Fishes
Frankie Howerd
4
I Taut I Taw a Puddy Tat
Mel Blanc
5
Leaning in a Lampost
George Formby
6
I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Ice Cream
Fred Waring
7
The Haunted House
the New Mayfair Dance Orchestra
8
The Biggest Aspidistra in the World
Gracie Fields
9
The Galloping Major
Harry Fay
10
I've Got a Lovely Bunch of Coconuts
Billy Cotton
11
The Laughing Policeman
Charles Penrose
12
Little White Duck
Danny Kaye
13
The Runaway Train
Vernon Dalhart
14
The Bee Song
Arthur Askey
15
Daddy Wouldn't Buy Me a Bow-Wow
The Maestros
16
The Good Ship Lollipop
Shirley Temple
17
The Teddy Bears' Picnic
Hernry Hall
18
Old Mcdonald Had a Farm
Spike Jones
19
Woodman Spare That Tree
Phil Harris
20
I'm the Guy That Found the Lost Chord
Jimmy Durante