Альбом
Постер альбома Classic Family Sing-a-Longs

Classic Family Sing-a-Longs

Various Artists

Supreme Media  • Детская  • 2013

1

Coronation Scot

Queen's Hall Light Orchestra

2:49

2

Run Rabbit Run

Bud FlanaganChesney Allen

2:43

3

Three Little Fishes

Frankie Howerd

3:20

4

I Taut I Taw a Puddy Tat

Mel Blanc

2:57

5

Leaning in a Lampost

George Formby

2:59

6

I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Ice Cream

Fred Waring

2:29

7

The Haunted House

the New Mayfair Dance Orchestra

3:27

8

The Biggest Aspidistra in the World

Gracie Fields

2:39

9

The Galloping Major

Harry Fay

2:48

10

I've Got a Lovely Bunch of Coconuts

Billy Cotton

2:47

11

The Laughing Policeman

Charles Penrose

2:33

12

Little White Duck

Danny Kaye

2:40

13

The Runaway Train

Vernon Dalhart

3:11

14

The Bee Song

Arthur Askey

2:38

15

Daddy Wouldn't Buy Me a Bow-Wow

The Maestros

3:00

16

The Good Ship Lollipop

Shirley Temple

2:43

17

The Teddy Bears' Picnic

Hernry Hall

2:52

18

Old Mcdonald Had a Farm

Spike Jones

3:06

19

Woodman Spare That Tree

Phil Harris

2:31

20

I'm the Guy That Found the Lost Chord

Jimmy Durante

2:59

