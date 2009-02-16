Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Huge Hip Hop

Huge Hip Hop

Studio Allstars

Yellow Dot  • Хип-хоп  • 2009

1

They Want EFX

Studio Allstars

3:43

2

Informer

Studio Allstars

4:04

3

The Crossroads

Studio Allstars

3:36

4

C'mon N Ride It ( The Train )

Studio Allstars

4:04

5

Big Poppa

Studio Allstars

4:13

6

Naughty By Nature

Studio Allstars

4:09

7

Ms. Jackson

 🅴

Studio Allstars

4:02

8

Forgot About Dre

Studio Allstars

3:38

9

Because I Got High

Studio Allstars

5:10

10

What You Know

Studio Allstars

4:40

11

Rump Shaker

Studio Allstars

4:55

12

Changes

Studio Allstars

4:29

13

Funky Cold Medina

Studio Allstars

5:03

14

Sirens

Studio Allstars

3:27

15

Party Like A Rockstar

Studio Allstars

4:13

16

Hip Hop Is Dead

Studio Allstars

3:49

