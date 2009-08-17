Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Eternal Fame

Eternal Fame

Studio Allstars

Vanilla OMP  • Поп-музыка  • 2009

1

When You Wasn't Famous

Studio Allstars

3:20

2

Glory Days

Studio Allstars

3:37

3

Rock n Roll Star

Studio Allstars

5:08

4

Can't Hold Us Down

Studio Allstars

4:17

5

How Do U Want It ?

Studio Allstars

4:51

6

Live Your Life

Studio Allstars

5:47

7

Paper Planes

Studio Allstars

3:24

8

Common People

Studio Allstars

4:14

9

Ring Ring Ring (Ha Ha Hey)

Studio Allstars

4:08

10

Cash In My Pocket

Studio Allstars

3:03

11

Whatever You Like

Studio Allstars

4:23

12

The Fear

Studio Allstars

3:34

