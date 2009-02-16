Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Number Ones from 1967-68

Number Ones from 1967-68

Studio Allstars

Yellow Dot  • Поп-музыка  • 2009

1

Release Me

Studio Allstars

3:18

2

Puppet On A String

Studio Allstars

2:24

3

All You Need Is Love

Studio Allstars

3:55

4

San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)

Studio Allstars

3:02

5

Baby Now That I've Found You

Studio Allstars

2:45

6

What A Wonderful World

Studio Allstars

2:16

7

Young Girl

Studio Allstars

2:57

8

I Pretend

Studio Allstars

2:45

9

Mony Mony

Studio Allstars

3:05

10

Hey Jude

Studio Allstars

6:19

11

Those Were The Days

Studio Allstars

5:08

12

I Heard It Through The Grapevine

Studio Allstars

2:58

13

Israelites

Studio Allstars

2:57

14

Dizzy

Studio Allstars

2:50

15

Sugar Sugar

Studio Allstars

2:51

