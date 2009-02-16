Number Ones from 1967-68

Слушатели
Studio Allstars
1
Release Me
2
Puppet On A String
3
All You Need Is Love
4
San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)
5
Baby Now That I've Found You
6
What A Wonderful World
7
Young Girl
8
I Pretend
9
Mony Mony
10
Hey Jude
11
Those Were The Days
12
I Heard It Through The Grapevine
13
Israelites
14
Dizzy
15
Sugar Sugar
Music from Oliver! & Matilda the Musical
Les Lacs Du Connemara (A Tribute to Michel Sardou) - Single
Tribute to Glee
Phantom of the Opera (A Tribute to Nightwish) - Single
Medley: We Built This City / We're Not Gonna Take It (A Tribute to Rock of Ages) - Single
Music From: Danny Boyle Films
