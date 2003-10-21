Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Joint Is Jumpin'

The Joint Is Jumpin'

Bob Barnard, Ralph Sutton

Sackville  • Джаз  • 2003

1

The Joint Is Jumpin'

Ralph SuttonBob Barnard

3:22

2

I've Got a Feeling I'm Falling

Ralph SuttonBob Barnard

3:59

3

Black and Blue

Ralph SuttonBob Barnard

3:39

4

I'm Crazy 'Bout My Baby

Ralph SuttonBob Barnard

3:49

5

Blue Turning Grey Over You

Ralph SuttonBob Barnard

3:55

6

Up Jumped You With Love

Ralph SuttonBob Barnard

4:49

7

Keeping Out of Mischief Now

Ralph SuttonBob Barnard

4:47

8

Dream Man

Ralph SuttonBob Barnard

4:32

9

Squeeze Me

Ralph SuttonBob Barnard

4:57

10

You Meet the Nicest People in your Dreams

Ralph SuttonBob Barnard

4:09

11

Sweet and Slow

Ralph SuttonBob Barnard

2:34

12

It's a Sin To Tell a Lie

Ralph SuttonBob Barnard

3:50

13

I'm Always In the Mood For You

Ralph SuttonBob Barnard

5:08

14

I Used To Love You

Ralph SuttonBob Barnard

3:57

