Альбом
Постер альбома Vital 80's Pop

Vital 80's Pop

80s Chartstarz, 80's Pop Band, The 80's Allstars

Mirror2Music  • Поп-музыка  • 2015

1

The Only Way Is Up

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

3:52

2

Rock Me Amadeus

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

3:11

3

Stuck with You

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

4:25

4

Part Time Lover

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

3:41

5

Glory Days

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

4:02

6

Your Love Is King

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

3:41

7

Danger Zone

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

3:32

8

Dance Little Sister

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

3:38

9

I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

4:32

10

Magic

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

4:32

11

I'm Your Man

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

3:55

12

Don't You Forget About Me

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

3:58

13

Hazy Shade of Winter

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

2:41

14

Beat It

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

4:21

15

Too Much Too Young

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

2:08

16

Uptown Girl

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

3:06

17

Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You)

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

3:52

18

Right Back Where We Started From

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

3:21

19

Belfast Child

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

5:53

20

Especially for You

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

3:46

21

Straight Up

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

3:55

22

Hot! Hot! Hot!

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

3:41

23

Sign of the Times

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

2:58

24

French Kissin

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

3:26

25

Leave Me Alone

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

4:33

26

I'll Be Loving You (Forever)

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

3:55

27

Tell Her About It

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

3:24

28

You Should Be Mine (Woo-Woo Song)

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

4:12

29

All American Girls

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

3:30

30

She Works Hard for the Money

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

4:10

31

Mercedes Boy

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

3:52

32

Sing Our Own Song

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

3:32

33

I Found Someone

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

3:53

34

Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

3:54

35

Invisible

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

3:43

36

Can I Get a Witness

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

2:48

37

Jack & Diane

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

4:10

38

No Sleep 'Til Brooklyn

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

4:14

39

We Are the World

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

5:51

40

Lambada

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

3:24

41

Out of Touch

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

3:24

42

Would I Lie to You?

80s Chartstarz80's Pop BandThe 80's Allstars

4:22

