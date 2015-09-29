The Rock Essentials

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
The Rockstars, Classic Rock
1
Welcome to the Jungle
Classic RockThe Rockstars
2
Go Your Own Way
3
Toxicity
4
Crawl
5
Into the Valley
6
Basket Case
7
Rebel Yell
8
Jealous Girls
9
One Armed Scissor
10
Inside
11
Autumnsong
12
Steady as She Goes
13
Spiders
14
She Said, She Said
15
The Green Manalishi (with the Two Prong Crown)
16
You Know My Name
17
Self Esteem
18
Blue Orchid
19
Pink
20
The Pretender
21
Hey Joe
22
I Fought the Law
23
Get It On
24
Ça plane pour moi
25
Hate to Say I Told You So
26
Dirty Little Secret
27
Tainted Love
28
Panama
29
Nothing Else Matters
30
Sweet Child O' Mine
31
Monkey Wrench
32
Disarm
33
Woman
34
C'mon C'mon
35
Lonely Boy
36
Today
37
Gimme Shelter
38
Takin' Care of Business
39
Somewhere I Belong
40
Use Somebody
41
Smash It Up
42
Them Bones
43
Fall to Pieces
44
Feel Like Making Love
Qabula
Essential Rockstars
The Huge Rock Collection
Massive Rockstars
Rock's Greatest
Great Guitar Rock
Показать ещё
Iconic Classic Rock
Rock Magic
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Giants
Время
Зимовка