Альбом
Постер альбома Are You Serious?

Are You Serious?

Van Duren

Omnivore Recordings  • Alternative  • 2020

1

Chemical Fire

Van Duren

3:13

2

This Love Inside

Van Duren

3:33

3

Oh Babe

Van Duren

3:41

4

Waiting

Van Duren

4:56

5

Grow Yourself Up

Van Duren

4:41

6

Guaranteed

Van Duren

3:09

7

Positive (Wedding Song)

Van Duren

2:41

8

New Year's Eve

Van Duren

3:41

9

So Good to Me (For the Time Being)

Van Duren

4:12

10

Yellow Light

Van Duren

4:00

11

For a While

Van Duren

2:55

12

Stupid Enough

Van Duren

2:42

13

The Love That I Love

Van Duren

3:08

