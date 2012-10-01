Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Great Zoot Sims, Vol. 2

The Great Zoot Sims, Vol. 2

Zoot Sims

Firefly Music  • Джаз  • 2012

1

Oh Lawd, I'm On My Way

Zoot Sims

2:45

2

Oh Bess, Oh Where's My Bess

Zoot Sims

4:42

3

There's a Boat Dat's Leavin' Soon for New York

Zoot Sims

3:25

4

Clara, Clara

Zoot Sims

3:15

5

I Loves You Porgy

Zoot Sims

3:04

6

Medley - Minor Themes: Prayer, Strawberries, Honey Man and Crab Man

Zoot Sims

5:15

7

It Ain't Necessarily So

Zoot Sims

3:17

8

Bess, You Is My Woman

Zoot Sims

5:18

9

I Got Plenty O' Nuttin

Zoot Sims

3:26

10

It Takes a Long Pull to Get There

Zoot Sims

2:44

11

My Man's Gone Now

Zoot Sims

4:11

12

A Woman Is a Sometimes Thing

Zoot Sims

2:23

13

Summertime

Zoot Sims

3:08

14

I've Heard That Blues Before

Zoot Sims

5:27

15

There'll Be Some Changes Made

Zoot Sims

5:23

16

I Cried for You

Zoot Sims

6:51

17

Avalon

Zoot Sims

4:29

18

Doggin' Around

Zoot Sims

4:39

19

Jive At Five

Zoot Sims

5:19

