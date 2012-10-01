The Great Zoot Sims, Vol. 2

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Zoot Sims
1
Oh Lawd, I'm On My Way
2
Oh Bess, Oh Where's My Bess
3
There's a Boat Dat's Leavin' Soon for New York
4
Clara, Clara
5
I Loves You Porgy
6
Medley - Minor Themes: Prayer, Strawberries, Honey Man and Crab Man
7
It Ain't Necessarily So
8
Bess, You Is My Woman
9
I Got Plenty O' Nuttin
10
It Takes a Long Pull to Get There
11
My Man's Gone Now
12
A Woman Is a Sometimes Thing
13
Summertime
14
I've Heard That Blues Before
15
There'll Be Some Changes Made
16
I Cried for You
17
Avalon
18
Doggin' Around
19
Jive At Five
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Zoot Sims, Vol. 2
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Zoot Sims, Vol. 1
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Zoot Sims, Vol. 2
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Zoot Sims, Vol. 1
JazzOmatic, Vol. 2
JazzOmatic, Vol. 1
Показать ещё