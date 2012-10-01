Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома I Gotta Love My Baby

I Gotta Love My Baby

B.B. King

Firefly Music  • Блюз  • 2012

1

I Gotta Find My Baby

B.B. King

2:45

2

Miss Martha King

B.B. King

2:42

3

Take a Swing With Me

B.B. King

2:35

4

My Baby Is Gone

B.B. King

2:00

5

That Aint the Way to Do It

B.B. King

2:19

6

B.B.S Boogie

B.B. King

3:17

7

Hard Workin Woman

B.B. King

2:34

8

Shes a Mean Woman

B.B. King

2:32

9

Shes Dynamite

B.B. King

2:31

10

Fine Looking Woman

B.B. King

2:19

11

Got the Blues

B.B. King

2:49

12

B.B.S Blues

B.B. King

2:29

13

Shake It Up and Go

B.B. King

2:32

14

My Own Fault Darlin

B.B. King

3:23

15

Three Oclock Blues

B.B. King

3:02

16

Walkin and Cryin

B.B. King

2:52

17

The Other Night Blues

B.B. King

3:37

18

She Dont Move Me No More

B.B. King

3:06

19

Mistreated Woman

B.B. King

2:45

20

When Your Baby Packs Up and Goes

B.B. King

2:27

1

I Gotta Find My Baby

B.B. King

2:45

2

Miss Martha King

B.B. King

2:42

3

Take a Swing With Me

B.B. King

2:35

4

My Baby Is Gone

B.B. King

2:00

5

That Aint the Way to Do It

B.B. King

2:19

6

B.B.S Boogie

B.B. King

3:17

7

Hard Workin Woman

B.B. King

2:34

8

Shes a Mean Woman

B.B. King

2:32

9

Shes Dynamite

B.B. King

2:31

10

Fine Looking Woman

B.B. King

2:19

11

Got the Blues

B.B. King

2:49

12

B.B.S Blues

B.B. King

2:29

13

Shake It Up and Go

B.B. King

2:32

14

My Own Fault Darlin

B.B. King

3:23

15

Three Oclock Blues

B.B. King

3:02

16

Walkin and Cryin

B.B. King

2:52

17

The Other Night Blues

B.B. King

3:37

18

She Dont Move Me No More

B.B. King

3:06

19

Mistreated Woman

B.B. King

2:45

20

When Your Baby Packs Up and Goes

B.B. King

2:27

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with B.B. King, Vol. 2

There's No Business Like Show Business with B.B. King, Vol. 2

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with B.B. King, Vol. 1

There's No Business Like Show Business with B.B. King, Vol. 1

Постер альбома Singin' the Blues

Singin' the Blues

Постер альбома Whole Lotta Love

Whole Lotta Love

Постер альбома Singin' the Blues

Singin' the Blues

Постер альбома Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from B.B. King, Vol. 1

Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from B.B. King, Vol. 1

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Myself

Myself

Постер альбома Рислинг

Рислинг

The OM
2022
Постер альбома Republic

Republic

Постер альбома The Blues Alone

The Blues Alone

Постер альбома 长大了回不去了

长大了回不去了

殷瑛
2016
Постер альбома IL PARADISO DELLE SIGNORE, DAILY 6

IL PARADISO DELLE SIGNORE, DAILY 6