Альбом
Постер альбома Jukebox Saturday Night

Jukebox Saturday Night

Glenn Miller

Firefly Music  • Джаз  • 2012

1

Jukebox Saturday Night

Glen Miller

3:05

2

Farewell Blues

Glen Miller

3:15

3

Dont Sit Under the Apple Tree

Glen Miller

3:15

4

Blue Skies

Glen Miller

3:39

5

Begin the Beguine

Glen Miller

3:30

6

American Petrol

Glen Miller

3:23

7

Tuxedo Junction

Glen Miller

3:29

8

The White Cliffs of Dover

Glen Miller

2:57

9

The Old Black Magic

Glen Miller

3:08

10

Slip Horn Jive

Glen Miller

3:15

11

Serenade in Blue

Glen Miller

3:30

12

Pennsylvania 6-500

Glen Miller

3:18

13

One Oclock Jump

Glen Miller

3:57

14

My Melancholy Baby

Glen Miller

3:17

15

Moonlight Serenade

Glen Miller

3:25

16

Little Brown Jug

Glen Miller

2:54

17

Ive Got a Girl in Kalamazoo

Glen Miller

3:22

18

In the Mood

Glen Miller

3:36

19

I Got Rhythm

Glen Miller

3:44

20

Chattanooga Choo Choo

Glen Miller

3:32

