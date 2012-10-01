The Big Bill Broonzy Collection, Vol. 2

Слушатели
Big Bill Broonzy
1
Sad Letter Blues
2
I Feel Like Crying
3
Make My Get Away
4
Old Man Blues
5
Romance Without Finance
6
Wee Wee Hours Blues
7
Sweet Honey Bee
8
Tomorrow
9
Tell Me Who
10
Diggin' My Potatoes
11
I Don't Want No Woman
12
San Antonio Blues
13
Shine On, Shine On
14
I'm Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town
15
Walkin' Down a Lonesome Road
16
The Crawdad Song
17
Hey Hey
18
Lonesome Road Blues
19
Water Coast Blues
20
Preachin' the Blues
21
Stump Blues
22
Five Feet Seven
23
I Know She Will
24
Midnight Special
25
Whiskey and the Good Time Blues
The Complete 1956 Chicago Concert, Vol. 1
The Complete 1956 Chicago Concert, Vol. 2
Big Bill's Blues
Baby Please Don't Go
In Chronological Order, 1938-1939
In Chronological Order, 1935-1936
