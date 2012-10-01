Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Big Bill Broonzy Collection, Vol. 2

The Big Bill Broonzy Collection, Vol. 2

Big Bill Broonzy

Firefly Music  • Блюз  • 2012

1

Sad Letter Blues

Big Bill Broonzy

2:54

2

I Feel Like Crying

Big Bill Broonzy

3:05

3

Make My Get Away

Big Bill Broonzy

3:19

4

Old Man Blues

Big Bill Broonzy

3:19

5

Romance Without Finance

Big Bill Broonzy

3:11

6

Wee Wee Hours Blues

Big Bill Broonzy

2:59

7

Sweet Honey Bee

Big Bill Broonzy

3:01

8

Tomorrow

Big Bill Broonzy

2:51

9

Tell Me Who

Big Bill Broonzy

3:40

10

Diggin' My Potatoes

Big Bill Broonzy

2:42

11

I Don't Want No Woman

Big Bill Broonzy

3:07

12

San Antonio Blues

Big Bill Broonzy

3:05

13

Shine On, Shine On

Big Bill Broonzy

2:59

14

I'm Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town

Big Bill Broonzy

2:54

15

Walkin' Down a Lonesome Road

Big Bill Broonzy

3:19

16

The Crawdad Song

Big Bill Broonzy

2:51

17

Hey Hey

Big Bill Broonzy

2:53

18

Lonesome Road Blues

Big Bill Broonzy

2:56

19

Water Coast Blues

Big Bill Broonzy

2:46

20

Preachin' the Blues

Big Bill Broonzy

2:41

21

Stump Blues

Big Bill Broonzy

2:59

22

Five Feet Seven

Big Bill Broonzy

3:21

23

I Know She Will

Big Bill Broonzy

3:13

24

Midnight Special

Big Bill Broonzy

2:52

25

Whiskey and the Good Time Blues

Big Bill Broonzy

2:54

