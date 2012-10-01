Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Your Old Love Letters, Vol 2

Your Old Love Letters, Vol 2

Jim Reeves

Firefly Music  • Фолк  • 2012

1

Your Old Love Letters

Jim Reeves

2:38

2

Yonder Comes a Sucker

Jim Reeves

1:56

3

When God Dips His Love in My Heart

Jim Reeves

2:45

4

Waiting for a Train

Jim Reeves

1:48

5

Till the End of the World

Jim Reeves

1:46

6

The Wind Up

Jim Reeves

2:02

7

The Oklahoma Hills

Jim Reeves

1:40

8

The Highway to Nowhere

Jim Reeves

3:11

9

Sweet Evening Breeze

Jim Reeves

1:49

10

Old Time Religion

Jim Reeves

1:56

11

Mexican Joe

Jim Reeves

2:38

12

Making Believe

Jim Reeves

3:21

13

Just Call Me Lonesome

Jim Reeves

2:30

14

In a Mansion Stands My Love

Jim Reeves

1:41

15

If You Were Only Mine

Jim Reeves

1:55

16

If Heartaches Are the Fashion

Jim Reeves

2:32

17

I've Lived a Lot in My Time

Jim Reeves

2:37

18

I'm Beginning to Forget You

Jim Reeves

1:34

