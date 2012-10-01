Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Country Boy, Vol. 2

Country Boy, Vol. 2

Johnny Cash

Firefly Music  • Фолк  • 2012

1

Hey Porter

Johnny Cash

2:12

2

Home of the Blues

Johnny Cash

2:41

3

Give My Love to Rose

Johnny Cash

2:43

4

I Was There When It Happened

Johnny Cash

2:17

5

Don't Make Me Go

Johnny Cash

2:30

6

There You Go

Johnny Cash

2:19

7

Ballad of a Teenage Queen

Johnny Cash

2:13

8

You're My Baby (Little Wooly Booger)

Johnny Cash

1:50

9

Get Rhythm

Johnny Cash

2:15

10

Cry, Cry, Cry

Johnny Cash

2:28

11

I Walk the Line

Johnny Cash

2:48

1

Hey Porter

Johnny Cash

2:12

2

Home of the Blues

Johnny Cash

2:41

3

Give My Love to Rose

Johnny Cash

2:43

4

I Was There When It Happened

Johnny Cash

2:17

5

Don't Make Me Go

Johnny Cash

2:30

6

There You Go

Johnny Cash

2:19

7

Ballad of a Teenage Queen

Johnny Cash

2:13

8

You're My Baby (Little Wooly Booger)

Johnny Cash

1:50

9

Get Rhythm

Johnny Cash

2:15

10

Cry, Cry, Cry

Johnny Cash

2:28

11

I Walk the Line

Johnny Cash

2:48

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Johnny Cash, Vol. 2

There's No Business Like Show Business with Johnny Cash, Vol. 2

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Johnny Cash, Vol. 1

There's No Business Like Show Business with Johnny Cash, Vol. 1

Постер альбома Giants Country

Giants Country

Постер альбома Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Johnny Cash, Vol. 2

Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Johnny Cash, Vol. 2

Постер альбома Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Johnny Cash, Vol. 1

Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Johnny Cash, Vol. 1

Постер альбома Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Johnny Cash, Vol. 2

Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Johnny Cash, Vol. 2