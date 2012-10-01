Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Alma Cogan, Songs from 1956

Alma Cogan, Songs from 1956

Alma Cogan

Firefly Music  • Поп-музыка  • 2012

1

In the Middle of the House

Alma Cogan

2:09

2

I'm in Love Again

Alma Cogan

2:04

3

Mama, Teach Me to Dance

Alma Cogan

2:16

4

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

 🅴

Alma Cogan

2:19

5

The Birds and the Bees

Alma Cogan

2:17

6

It's All Been Done Before

Alma Cogan

3:09

7

Don't Ringa da Bell

Alma Cogan

1:58

8

Bluebell

Alma Cogan

2:18

9

Lizzie Borden

Alma Cogan

2:37

10

Willie Can

Alma Cogan

2:11

11

The Sycamore Tree

Alma Cogan

2:23

12

Love and Marriage

Alma Cogan

2:41

13

Pickin' a Chicken

Alma Cogan

2:23

