Альбом
Постер альбома Stanley Holloway, Monologues and Songs Vol. 2

Stanley Holloway, Monologues and Songs Vol. 2

Stanley Holloway

Firefly Music  •  2012

1

No Trees in the Street: Liza/Pickin' All the Big Ones Out/Kennedy Street

Stanley Holloway

6:17

2

Careless Talk

Stanley Holloway

6:30

3

Sam Goes to It

Stanley Holloway

3:35

4

'Alt! Who Goes Theer?

Stanley Holloway

4:02

5

Albert Evacuated

Stanley Holloway

3:41

6

Two Lovely Black Eyes

Stanley Holloway

1:24

7

Guarding the Gasworks

Stanley Holloway

3:16

8

No Like-A da War

Stanley Holloway

2:58

9

Gunner Joe

Stanley Holloway

4:18

10

Sam's Party Pt. 2

Stanley Holloway

4:01

11

Sam's Party Pt. 1

Stanley Holloway

4:24

12

The Galloping Major

Stanley Holloway

2:28

13

If You Were the Only Girl in the World

Stanley Holloway

3:26

14

One-Each A-Piece All Round

Stanley Holloway

2:40

15

Where Did You Get That Hat

Stanley Holloway

3:15

16

Jubilee Sov'rin

Stanley Holloway

3:48

17

If I Should Plant a Tiny Seed of Love

Stanley Holloway

3:05

18

Sam Drummed Out

Stanley Holloway

4:24

19

Down At the Old Bull and Bush

Stanley Holloway

2:06

20

Old Sam (Sam, Pick Oop Tha' Musket)

Stanley Holloway

3:54

