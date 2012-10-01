Porgy and Bess

Слушатели
Miles Davis
1
The Buzzard Song
2
Bess, You Is My Woman Now
3
Gone
4
Gone, Gone, Gone
5
Summertime
6
Bess, Oh Where's My Bess
7
Prayer (Oh Doctor Jesus)
8
Fishermen, Strawberry and Devil Crab
9
My Man's Gone Now
10
It Ain't Necessarily So
11
Here Come De Honey Man
12
I Loves You, Porgy
13
There's a Boat That's Leaving Soon for New York
