Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Porgy and Bess

Porgy and Bess

Miles Davis

Firefly Music  • Джаз  • 2012

1

The Buzzard Song

Miles Davis

4:12

2

Bess, You Is My Woman Now

Miles Davis

5:16

3

Gone

Miles Davis

3:42

4

Gone, Gone, Gone

Miles Davis

2:09

5

Summertime

Miles Davis

3:23

6

Bess, Oh Where's My Bess

Miles Davis

4:33

7

Prayer (Oh Doctor Jesus)

Miles Davis

4:44

8

Fishermen, Strawberry and Devil Crab

Miles Davis

4:12

9

My Man's Gone Now

Miles Davis

6:20

10

It Ain't Necessarily So

Miles Davis

4:29

11

Here Come De Honey Man

Miles Davis

1:23

12

I Loves You, Porgy

Miles Davis

3:44

13

There's a Boat That's Leaving Soon for New York

Miles Davis

3:28

1

The Buzzard Song

Miles Davis

4:12

2

Bess, You Is My Woman Now

Miles Davis

5:16

3

Gone

Miles Davis

3:42

4

Gone, Gone, Gone

Miles Davis

2:09

5

Summertime

Miles Davis

3:23

6

Bess, Oh Where's My Bess

Miles Davis

4:33

7

Prayer (Oh Doctor Jesus)

Miles Davis

4:44

8

Fishermen, Strawberry and Devil Crab

Miles Davis

4:12

9

My Man's Gone Now

Miles Davis

6:20

10

It Ain't Necessarily So

Miles Davis

4:29

11

Here Come De Honey Man

Miles Davis

1:23

12

I Loves You, Porgy

Miles Davis

3:44

13

There's a Boat That's Leaving Soon for New York

Miles Davis

3:28

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Jazz Legends

Jazz Legends

Постер альбома Complete Studio & Live Masters with Bill Evans

Complete Studio & Live Masters with Bill Evans

Постер альбома Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Miles Davis

Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Miles Davis

Постер альбома Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Miles Davis & John Coltrane

Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Miles Davis & John Coltrane

Постер альбома Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Miles Davis

Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Miles Davis

Постер альбома Freeloader

Freeloader