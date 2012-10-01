Hear Them Bells, Vol. 1

Слушатели
Bobby Darin
1
Plain Jane
2
Dealer in Dreams
3
Actions Speak Louder Than Words
4
Mighty Mighty Man
5
Just in Case You Change Your Mind
6
Now We're One
7
Queen of the Hop
8
I'll Remember April
9
Brand New House
10
Hear Them Bells
11
Pretty Betty
12
Silly Willy
13
Splish Splash
14
Dream Lover
15
Early in the Morning
16
It Ain' Necessarily So
17
Rock Island Line
18
Mack the Knife
19
Beyond the Sea
This Is Darin
That's All
Things and Other Things
There's No Business Like Show Business with Bobby Darin, Vol. 2
There's No Business Like Show Business with Bobby Darin, Vol. 1
