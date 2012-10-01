Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Thursday's Child

Thursday's Child

Eartha Kitt

Firefly Music  • Джаз  • 2012

1

Fascinating Man

Eartha Kitt

2:28

2

Mademoiselle Kitt

Eartha Kitt

2:33

3

Oggere

Eartha Kitt

3:23

4

No Importa Si Menti

Eartha Kitt

2:52

5

Lisbon Antigua (In Old Lisbon)

 🅴

Eartha Kitt

2:16

6

Just an Old-Fashioned Girl

Eartha Kitt

2:56

7

Le Danseur De Charleston

Eartha Kitt

2:37

8

Lazy Afternoon

Eartha Kitt

2:24

9

Jonny

Eartha Kitt

2:55

10

If I Can't Take It With Me When I Go

Eartha Kitt

2:32

11

Thursday's Child

Eartha Kitt

4:01

12

Lullaby of Birdland

Eartha Kitt

2:57

1

Fascinating Man

Eartha Kitt

2:28

2

Mademoiselle Kitt

Eartha Kitt

2:33

3

Oggere

Eartha Kitt

3:23

4

No Importa Si Menti

Eartha Kitt

2:52

5

Lisbon Antigua (In Old Lisbon)

 🅴

Eartha Kitt

2:16

6

Just an Old-Fashioned Girl

Eartha Kitt

2:56

7

Le Danseur De Charleston

Eartha Kitt

2:37

8

Lazy Afternoon

Eartha Kitt

2:24

9

Jonny

Eartha Kitt

2:55

10

If I Can't Take It With Me When I Go

Eartha Kitt

2:32

11

Thursday's Child

Eartha Kitt

4:01

12

Lullaby of Birdland

Eartha Kitt

2:57

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Eartha Kitt - Miss Kitt" The most exciting woman in the world" (Orson Wells)

Eartha Kitt - Miss Kitt" The most exciting woman in the world" (Orson Wells)

Постер альбома Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Eartha Kitt

Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Eartha Kitt

Постер альбома They All Played: W. C. Handy - Memphis Blues

They All Played: W. C. Handy - Memphis Blues

Постер альбома Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Eartha Kitt

Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Eartha Kitt

Постер альбома Music around the World by Eartha Kitt

Music around the World by Eartha Kitt

Постер альбома Smoke Gets In Your Eyes

Smoke Gets In Your Eyes

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Goodbye

Goodbye

Постер альбома Forever In Paradies

Forever In Paradies

Постер альбома Festive Sounds

Festive Sounds

Постер альбома All the Best

All the Best

Постер альбома 'Round Midnight (The Night Jazz)

'Round Midnight (The Night Jazz)

Постер альбома Cool Guy

Cool Guy