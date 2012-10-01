Down to Eartha

Слушатели
Eartha Kitt
1
I Wantcha Around
2
Do You Remember?
3
Looking for a Boy
4
I've Got That Lovin' Bug Itch
5
Oh John! (Please Don't Kiss Me)
6
Strangers in the Starlight
7
The Day That the Circus Left Town
8
Après Moi
9
The Heel
10
Mambo De Paree
11
My Heart's Delight
12
Hey Jacque
Eartha Kitt - Miss Kitt" The most exciting woman in the world" (Orson Wells)
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Eartha Kitt
They All Played: W. C. Handy - Memphis Blues
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Eartha Kitt
Music around the World by Eartha Kitt
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
