Альбом
Постер альбома John Betjeman, Selected Poems

John Betjeman, Selected Poems

John Betjeman

Firefly Music  • Другая  • 2012

1

To My Son Aged Eight (Read By Dylan Thomas)

John Betjeman

3:04

2

On a Portrait of a Deaf Man (Read By Dylan Thomas)

John Betjeman

1:41

3

Senex (Read By Dylan Thomas)

John Betjeman

1:22

4

How to Get On in Society

John Betjeman

1:00

5

Indoor Games Near Newbury

John Betjeman

3:05

6

Our Padre

John Betjeman

1:10

7

The Dear Old Village

John Betjeman

7:09

8

The Licorice Fields At Pontefract

John Betjeman

2:52

9

Song of a Night-Club Proprietress

John Betjeman

2:31

10

House of Rest

John Betjeman

2:20

11

Business Women

John Betjeman

2:56

12

Beside the Seaside

John Betjeman

7:57

13

Reproof Deserved

John Betjeman

2:34

14

A Subaltern's Love Song

John Betjeman

4:06

15

Youth and Age On Beaulieu River

John Betjeman

3:27

16

Remorse

John Betjeman

1:31

17

Sunday in Ireland

John Betjeman

3:06

18

Norfolk

John Betjeman

2:24

19

Seaside Golf

John Betjeman

1:36

20

North Coast Recollections

John Betjeman

7:23

21

Hunter Trials

John Betjeman

2:14

22

False Security

John Betjeman

3:07

