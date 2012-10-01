Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Wonderful Day

Wonderful Day

Gloria Gaynor

Firefly Music  • R&B и фанк  • 2012

1

I Will Always Love You

Gloria Gaynor

3:20

2

I Choose Joy

Gloria Gaynor

4:30

3

How High the Moon

Gloria Gaynor

4:48

4

Wonderful Day

Gloria Gaynor

4:12

5

(If You Want It) Do It Yourself

Gloria Gaynor

4:29

6

Reach Out I'll Be There

Gloria Gaynor

3:38

7

Try a Little Tenderness

Gloria Gaynor

4:54

8

I Am What I Am

Gloria Gaynor

4:59

9

Remember

Gloria Gaynor

4:18

10

Oh Happy Day

Gloria Gaynor

5:23

11

I Say a Little Prayer

Gloria Gaynor

3:39

12

You're the First, The Last, My Everything

Gloria Gaynor

4:35

13

Strive

Gloria Gaynor

3:51

14

I Will Survive

Gloria Gaynor

3:45

15

Mighty High

Gloria Gaynor

4:44

16

Never Can Say Goodbye

Gloria Gaynor

4:11

17

I'll Be There

Gloria Gaynor

4:32

