Phono-Cylinders, Vol. 2: Edited and from the Collection of George A. Blacker

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
In the Good Old Steamboat Days
Murry K. Hill
2
That's Where I Come In
Edward M. Favor
3
Farmer and the Businessman
Theodore Roosevelt
4
A Confidential Chat
Press Eldridge
5
Old Daddy Pegleg
New York Military Band
6
The Girl Who Threw Me Down
7
I Used To Be Afraid To Come Home in the Dark
Billy Murray
8
The Laughing Song
George W. JohnsonHarry Bluff
9
I've Told His Missus All about Him
Helen Trix
10
The Baseball Girl
Miss Ray Cox
11
For You Alone
Unidentified vocalist
12
Street Piano Medley
August Molinari
13
Mouse and the Clock
Edison Concert Band
14
House Cleaning Time
Ada JonesLen Spencer
15
B. P. O. E. - Elk's Song
Nat M. Wills