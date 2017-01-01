Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Phono-Cylinders, Vol. 2: Edited and from the Collection of George A. Blacker

Phono-Cylinders, Vol. 2: Edited and from the Collection of George A. Blacker

Various Artists

Folkways Records  • Поп-музыка  • 1961

1

In the Good Old Steamboat Days

Murry K. Hill

2:01

2

That's Where I Come In

Edward M. Favor

2:23

3

Farmer and the Businessman

Theodore Roosevelt

4:28

4

A Confidential Chat

Press Eldridge

2:21

5

Old Daddy Pegleg

New York Military Band

2:10

6

The Girl Who Threw Me Down

Edward M. Favor

2:15

7

I Used To Be Afraid To Come Home in the Dark

Billy Murray

2:18

8

The Laughing Song

George W. JohnsonHarry Bluff

2:19

9

I've Told His Missus All about Him

Helen Trix

2:18

10

The Baseball Girl

Miss Ray Cox

4:40

11

For You Alone

Unidentified vocalist

2:12

12

Street Piano Medley

August Molinari

2:24

13

Mouse and the Clock

Edison Concert Band

2:23

14

House Cleaning Time

Ada JonesLen Spencer

2:24

15

B. P. O. E. - Elk's Song

Nat M. Wills

3:48

1

In the Good Old Steamboat Days

Murry K. Hill

2:01

2

That's Where I Come In

Edward M. Favor

2:23

3

Farmer and the Businessman

Theodore Roosevelt

4:28

4

A Confidential Chat

Press Eldridge

2:21

5

Old Daddy Pegleg

New York Military Band

2:10

6

The Girl Who Threw Me Down

Edward M. Favor

2:15

7

I Used To Be Afraid To Come Home in the Dark

Billy Murray

2:18

8

The Laughing Song

George W. JohnsonHarry Bluff

2:19

9

I've Told His Missus All about Him

Helen Trix

2:18

10

The Baseball Girl

Miss Ray Cox

4:40

11

For You Alone

Unidentified vocalist

2:12

12

Street Piano Medley

August Molinari

2:24

13

Mouse and the Clock

Edison Concert Band

2:23

14

House Cleaning Time

Ada JonesLen Spencer

2:24

15

B. P. O. E. - Elk's Song

Nat M. Wills

3:48