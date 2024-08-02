Songs of Struggle and Protest, 1930-50

Слушатели
Pete Seeger
1
Step by Step
2
Aimee McPherson
3
I Don't Want Your Millions, Mister
4
Joe Hill
5
Harry Simms
6
Los Quatro Generales
7
Bourgeois Blues
8
Pittsburgh
9
Talking Union
10
The D-Day Dodgers
11
Hymm to Nations ("Brother Sing Yor Country's Anthem")
12
What a Friend We Have In Congress
The Complete Carnegie Hall Concert, 1963
The Complete 1956 Chicago Concert, Vol. 1
The Complete 1956 Chicago Concert, Vol. 2
Frontier Ballads, The Complete Recordings
Live in Australia
American Game And Activity Songs For Children
Показать ещё