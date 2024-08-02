Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Songs of Struggle and Protest, 1930-50

Songs of Struggle and Protest, 1930-50

Pete Seeger

Folkways Records  • Фолк  • 1964

1

Step by Step

Pete Seeger

1:31

2

Aimee McPherson

Pete Seeger

2:27

3

I Don't Want Your Millions, Mister

Pete Seeger

3:40

4

Joe Hill

Pete Seeger

2:33

5

Harry Simms

 🅴

Pete Seeger

2:23

6

Los Quatro Generales

Pete Seeger

3:11

7

Bourgeois Blues

Pete Seeger

2:14

8

Pittsburgh

Pete Seeger

1:19

9

Talking Union

Pete Seeger

2:42

10

The D-Day Dodgers

Pete Seeger

4:09

11

Hymm to Nations ("Brother Sing Yor Country's Anthem")

Pete Seeger

1:51

12

What a Friend We Have In Congress

Pete Seeger

2:00

1

Step by Step

Pete Seeger

1:31

2

Aimee McPherson

Pete Seeger

2:27

3

I Don't Want Your Millions, Mister

Pete Seeger

3:40

4

Joe Hill

Pete Seeger

2:33

5

Harry Simms

 🅴

Pete Seeger

2:23

6

Los Quatro Generales

Pete Seeger

3:11

7

Bourgeois Blues

Pete Seeger

2:14

8

Pittsburgh

Pete Seeger

1:19

9

Talking Union

Pete Seeger

2:42

10

The D-Day Dodgers

Pete Seeger

4:09

11

Hymm to Nations ("Brother Sing Yor Country's Anthem")

Pete Seeger

1:51

12

What a Friend We Have In Congress

Pete Seeger

2:00

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома The Complete Carnegie Hall Concert, 1963

The Complete Carnegie Hall Concert, 1963

Постер альбома The Complete 1956 Chicago Concert, Vol. 1

The Complete 1956 Chicago Concert, Vol. 1

Постер альбома The Complete 1956 Chicago Concert, Vol. 2

The Complete 1956 Chicago Concert, Vol. 2

Постер альбома Frontier Ballads, The Complete Recordings

Frontier Ballads, The Complete Recordings

Постер альбома Live in Australia

Live in Australia

Постер альбома American Game And Activity Songs For Children

American Game And Activity Songs For Children