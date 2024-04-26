Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Songs of the Sea: Sung by Alan Mills and the Four Shipmates

Songs of the Sea: Sung by Alan Mills and the Four Shipmates

Alan Mills

Folkways Records  • Фолк  • 1957

1

Rio Grande

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

1:49

2

Haul Away Joe

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

2:15

3

Sally Brown

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

1:19

4

Cheerly, Men

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

1:42

5

Johnny Boker

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

0:57

6

Paddy Doyle's Boots

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

0:41

7

Dead Horse

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

1:05

8

Salt Horse

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

1:16

9

A-Roving

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

2:14

10

Tom's Gone to Hilo

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

2:00

11

Johnny Come Down to Hilo

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

1:06

12

Ten Thousand Miles Away

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

2:24

13

Shenandoah

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

2:45

14

Billy Boy

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

1:25

15

Lowlands

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

2:03

16

Drunken Sailor

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

1:30

17

Blow Boys Blow

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

1:36

18

Blow the Man Down

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

1:30

19

Clear the Track, Let the Bullgine Run

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

1:35

20

Can't You Dance the Polka

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

1:32

21

A Long Time Ago

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

1:36

22

New Bedford Whalers

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

2:33

23

Fire Down Below

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

1:26

24

The Sailor's Grave

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

1:56

25

Boney Was a Warrior

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

1:18

26

Santy Anna

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

1:13

27

The Chesapeake and the Shannon

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

2:53

28

Home, Dearie, Home

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

2:08

29

Goodbye, Fare Ye Well

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

2:06

30

Hilo Somebody

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

1:39

31

Galloping Randy Dandy O

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

0:55

32

Leave Her, Johnny, Leave Her

Alan Millsthe Four Shipmates

1:40

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Похожие альбомы

