Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Always & Everywhere

Always & Everywhere

Dan Schutte

OCP  • R&B и фанк  • 1997

1

Let Us Go to the Altar

Dan Schutte

2:57

2

See the Lilies

Dan Schutte

3:54

3

Hosanna to the Son of David

Dan Schutte

2:56

4

I Cry to You

Dan Schutte

2:56

5

You Are Near

Dan Schutte

4:54

6

Child of God's Great Love

Dan Schutte

3:50

7

Christ, Circle Round Us

Dan Schutte

3:50

8

Glory to God

Dan Schutte

3:43

9

Invocations to Jesus Christ

Dan Schutte

1:51

10

Gospel Acclamation

Dan Schutte

1:30

11

Lenten Gospel Acclamation

Dan Schutte

1:33

12

Eucharistic Prayer

Dan Schutte

7:49

13

Lamb of God Litany

Dan Schutte

2:30

14

Song of Praise

Dan Schutte

3:45

1

Let Us Go to the Altar

Dan Schutte

2:57

2

See the Lilies

Dan Schutte

3:54

3

Hosanna to the Son of David

Dan Schutte

2:56

4

I Cry to You

Dan Schutte

2:56

5

You Are Near

Dan Schutte

4:54

6

Child of God's Great Love

Dan Schutte

3:50

7

Christ, Circle Round Us

Dan Schutte

3:50

8

Glory to God

Dan Schutte

3:43

9

Invocations to Jesus Christ

Dan Schutte

1:51

10

Gospel Acclamation

Dan Schutte

1:30

11

Lenten Gospel Acclamation

Dan Schutte

1:33

12

Eucharistic Prayer

Dan Schutte

7:49

13

Lamb of God Litany

Dan Schutte

2:30

14

Song of Praise

Dan Schutte

3:45

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Love and Grace

Love and Grace

Постер альбома Mass of Christ the Savior (Bilingual Version)

Mass of Christ the Savior (Bilingual Version)

Постер альбома Misa Cristo Salvador

Misa Cristo Salvador

Постер альбома Mass of Christ the Savior

Mass of Christ the Savior

Постер альбома Age to Age

Age to Age

Постер альбома To Praise You

To Praise You