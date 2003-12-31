Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Eyes to You

Eyes to You

Trevor Thomson

spiritandsong.com  • Блюз  • 2003

1

Freedom

Trevor Thomson

3:12

2

This Mystery

Trevor Thomson

2:58

3

Almighty Creator

Trevor Thomson

4:07

4

Eyes to You

Trevor Thomson

4:10

5

Live For You

Trevor Thomson

2:40

6

On My Knees

Trevor Thomson

3:30

7

Yours

Trevor Thomson

4:20

8

Consume Me

Trevor Thomson

2:31

9

Healing Waters

Trevor Thomson

3:15

10

Changes

Trevor Thomson

3:39

11

The Return

Trevor Thomson

3:28

12

What's Unknown

Trevor Thomson

3:25

