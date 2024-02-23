Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Blue Parade

Blue Parade

Sarah Slean

The Baroness Inc.  • Поп-музыка  • 1998

1

Playing Cards With Judas

Sarah Slean

4:27

2

Bonnie's Song

Sarah Slean

5:24

3

My Invitation

Sarah Slean

3:57

4

Before Your Time

Sarah Slean

5:14

5

Habit

Sarah Slean

3:36

6

Twin Moon

Sarah Slean

5:04

7

Awake Soon

Sarah Slean

2:48

8

High

Sarah Slean

3:34

9

Eliot

Sarah Slean

3:47

10

Blue Parade

Sarah Slean

4:53

11

Narcolepsy Weed

Sarah Slean

16:15

12

Madeleine (a.k.a. I Want to Be Brave)

Sarah SleanHayden

3:58

1

Playing Cards With Judas

Sarah Slean

4:27

2

Bonnie's Song

Sarah Slean

5:24

3

My Invitation

Sarah Slean

3:57

4

Before Your Time

Sarah Slean

5:14

5

Habit

Sarah Slean

3:36

6

Twin Moon

Sarah Slean

5:04

7

Awake Soon

Sarah Slean

2:48

8

High

Sarah Slean

3:34

9

Eliot

Sarah Slean

3:47

10

Blue Parade

Sarah Slean

4:53

11

Narcolepsy Weed

Sarah Slean

16:15

12

Madeleine (a.k.a. I Want to Be Brave)

Sarah SleanHayden

3:58

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Hello Everyone (Ceasefire Now)

Hello Everyone (Ceasefire Now)

Постер альбома These Two

These Two

Постер альбома Wound You

Wound You

Постер альбома Metaphysics

Metaphysics

Постер альбома Just Passing Through: The Breithaupt Brothers Songbook, Vol. 2

Just Passing Through: The Breithaupt Brothers Songbook, Vol. 2

Постер альбома String Quartet No. 2

String Quartet No. 2