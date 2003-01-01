Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Christopher Walker
1
The Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ According to John
2
There Is No Greater Love
3
So the Band of Soldiers
4
Simon Peter and Another Disciple
5
The High Priest Questioned Jesus
6
Now Simon Peter Was Standing
7
Then They Brought Jesus from Caiaphas
8
So Pilate Went Back to the Praetorium
9
When He Had Said This
10
Once More Pilate Went Out
11
Now When Pilate Heard This Statement
12
Consequently Pilate Tried to Release Him
13
So They Took Jesus
14
When the Soldiers Had Crucified Jesus
15
Standing by the Cross of Jesus
16
Now Since It Was Preparation Day
17
After This, Joseph of Arimathea
Canticle of Mary (Magnificat)
The O Antiphons
Advent & Christmas: Prayer for the Journey
Entrance Antiphons for Satb Choir Vol 2
Entrance Antiphons for Satb Choir Vol 1
The Gaelic Mass
Показать ещё