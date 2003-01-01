Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ According to John

The Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ According to John

Christopher Walker

OCP  • R&B и фанк  • 2003

1

The Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ According to John

Christopher Walker

0:06

2

There Is No Greater Love

Christopher Walker

3:51

3

So the Band of Soldiers

Christopher Walker

0:50

4

Simon Peter and Another Disciple

Christopher Walker

1:43

5

The High Priest Questioned Jesus

Christopher Walker

1:40

6

Now Simon Peter Was Standing

Christopher Walker

1:04

7

Then They Brought Jesus from Caiaphas

Christopher Walker

0:54

8

So Pilate Went Back to the Praetorium

Christopher Walker

1:21

9

When He Had Said This

Christopher Walker

1:20

10

Once More Pilate Went Out

Christopher Walker

1:05

11

Now When Pilate Heard This Statement

Christopher Walker

0:50

12

Consequently Pilate Tried to Release Him

Christopher Walker

2:37

13

So They Took Jesus

Christopher Walker

1:41

14

When the Soldiers Had Crucified Jesus

Christopher Walker

1:22

15

Standing by the Cross of Jesus

Christopher Walker

2:35

16

Now Since It Was Preparation Day

Christopher Walker

1:55

17

After This, Joseph of Arimathea

Christopher Walker

3:15

