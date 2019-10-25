Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Songs of the Civil War

Songs of the Civil War

Harmoneion Singers

New World Records  • Фолк  • 1976

1

I Wish I Was In Dixie's Land

Alan BakerLawrence Skrobacs

3:01

2

All Quiet Along The Potomac Tonight

John AlerLawrence Skrobacs

5:34

3

We Are Coming, Father Abra'am

Lawrence SkrobacsAlan Baker

4:19

4

Mother, Is The Battle Over?

Bonnie HamiltonLawrence Skrobacs

3:20

5

Tenting On The Old Camp Ground

Lawrence SkrobacsAlan Baker

4:59

6

The Drummer Boy of Shiloh

Lawrence SkrobacsJohn Aler

7:43

7

Beauregard's Retreat From Shiloh

Lawrence SkrobacsTony Randall

7:15

8

Jeff In Petticoats

John AlerLawrence Skrobacs

4:04

9

Weeping, Sad and Lonely

Bonnie HamiltonLawrence Skrobacs

5:33

10

I'm A Good Old Rebel

Alan Baker

1:57

11

When Johnny Comes Marching Home

Bonnie HamiltonLawrence Skrobacs

1:59

12

We Are Coming From The Cotton Fields

Alan BakerLawrence Skrobacs

4:15

