Songs of the Civil War

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Harmoneion Singers
1
I Wish I Was In Dixie's Land
Alan BakerLawrence Skrobacs
2
All Quiet Along The Potomac Tonight
John AlerLawrence Skrobacs
3
We Are Coming, Father Abra'am
Lawrence SkrobacsAlan Baker
4
Mother, Is The Battle Over?
Bonnie HamiltonLawrence Skrobacs
5
Tenting On The Old Camp Ground
6
The Drummer Boy of Shiloh
Lawrence SkrobacsJohn Aler
7
Beauregard's Retreat From Shiloh
Lawrence SkrobacsTony Randall
8
Jeff In Petticoats
9
Weeping, Sad and Lonely
10
I'm A Good Old Rebel
Alan Baker
11
When Johnny Comes Marching Home
12
We Are Coming From The Cotton Fields
Where Home Is: Life In Nineteenth-Century Cincinnati, Crossroads of the East and West
Angels' Visits and Other Vocal Gems of Victorian America
Van Vlinder Naar Draak
What a Time To Be Alive (feat. Pink Sweat$)
Jazz Chill, Vol.5
Borromini and Bernini. The Challenge for Perfection
100 Smooth Jazz, Vol. 1
Fireplace Sessions, Vol. 3 - 50 Trax Real Good Moments
Показать ещё