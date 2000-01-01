Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Greatness & Glory are Yours

Greatness & Glory are Yours

Grayson Warren Brown

OCP  • R&B и фанк  • 2000

1

Revelation

Grayson Warren Brown

3:45

2

Come to the Water

Grayson Warren Brown

3:56

3

Blest Be God

Grayson Warren Brown

5:16

4

I Will Make You a New Heart

Grayson Warren Brown

8:14

5

Psalm 103 (Bless the Lord)

Grayson Warren Brown

5:59

6

The Lord Is My Shepherd

Grayson Warren Brown

5:03

7

Bless the Lord

Grayson Warren Brown

3:02

8

There Is One Great Commandment

Grayson Warren Brown

5:10

9

Everyone Take Heed

Grayson Warren Brown

3:54

10

Greatness and Glory Are Yours

Grayson Warren Brown

3:16

11

I Praise You, O Lord

Grayson Warren Brown

8:48

12

Give Thanks to the Lord

Grayson Warren Brown

2:32

13

Give Praise and Glory Forever

Grayson Warren Brown

3:43

14

God Be in My Head

Grayson Warren Brown

3:32

15

Praise the Lord

Grayson Warren Brown

3:51

