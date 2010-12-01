Music for Merce, Vol. 5

Слушатели
David Tudor
1
Weatherings [excerpt]
2
Geography and Music [excerpt]
David TudorJohn CageTakehisa KosugiMartin KalveYoshiharu Suenobu
3
Phonemes [excerpt]
4
Sextet for Seven
John Cage "A pioneer in indeterminacy in music and electronic music" New aspect of Form in Instrumental and Electonic music
Historic First Recordings of The Klavierstücke I-VIII & XI
Music From The Tudorfest: San Francisco Tape Music Center, 1964
The Art of David Tudor (1963-1992), Vol. 4
The Art of David Tudor (1963-1992), Vol. 2
The Art of David Tudor (1963-1992), Vol. 7
