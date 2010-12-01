Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Music for Merce, Vol. 5

Music for Merce, Vol. 5

David Tudor

New World Records  • Музыка мира  • 2010

1

Weatherings [excerpt]

David Tudor

14:53

2

Geography and Music [excerpt]

David TudorJohn CageTakehisa KosugiMartin KalveYoshiharu Suenobu

21:17

3

Phonemes [excerpt]

David Tudor

13:59

4

Sextet for Seven

David Tudor

18:13

