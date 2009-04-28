Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Animals as Leaders

Animals as Leaders

Animals as Leaders

Prosthetic Records  • Метал  • 2009

1

Tempting Time

Animals as Leaders

5:23

2

Soraya

Animals as Leaders

4:27

3

Thoroughly at Home

Animals as Leaders

4:02

4

On Impulse

Animals as Leaders

6:09

5

Tessitura

Animals as Leaders

1:06

6

Behaving Badly

Animals as Leaders

4:26

7

The Price of Everything and the Value of Nothing

Animals as Leaders

5:32

8

Cafo

Animals as Leaders

6:41

9

Inamorata

Animals as Leaders

6:08

10

Point to Point

Animals as Leaders

1:44

11

Modern Meat

Animals as Leaders

2:06

12

Song of Solomon

Animals as Leaders

4:16

