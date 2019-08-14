Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Sound Forms For Piano

Sound Forms For Piano

Robert Miller

New World Records  • Музыка мира  • 1976

1

The Banshee

Robert Miller

2:23

2

Aeolian Harp

Robert Miller

1:33

3

Piano Piece (Paris, 1924)

Robert Miller

4:06

4

Sonatas and Interludes: Sonata I

Robert Miller

2:59

5

Sonatas and Interludes: Sonata V

Robert Miller

1:27

6

Sonatas and Interludes: Second Interlude

Robert Miller

4:27

7

Sonatas and Interludes: Sonata X

Robert Miller

3:49

8

Sonatas and Interludes: Sonata XII

Robert Miller

3:47

9

Sonata for Microtonal Piano: Movement I

Robert Miller

2:44

10

Sonata for Microtonal Piano: Movement II

Robert Miller

1:47

11

Sonata for Microtonal Piano: Movement III

Robert Miller

3:59

12

Sonata for Microtonal Piano: Movement IV

Robert Miller

2:47

13

Studies for Player Piano: Study #1

Robert Miller

2:06

14

Studies for Player Piano: Study #27

Robert Miller

5:34

15

Studies for Player Piano: Study #36

Robert Miller

4:09

1

The Banshee

Robert Miller

2:23

2

Aeolian Harp

Robert Miller

1:33

3

Piano Piece (Paris, 1924)

Robert Miller

4:06

4

Sonatas and Interludes: Sonata I

Robert Miller

2:59

5

Sonatas and Interludes: Sonata V

Robert Miller

1:27

6

Sonatas and Interludes: Second Interlude

Robert Miller

4:27

7

Sonatas and Interludes: Sonata X

Robert Miller

3:49

8

Sonatas and Interludes: Sonata XII

Robert Miller

3:47

9

Sonata for Microtonal Piano: Movement I

Robert Miller

2:44

10

Sonata for Microtonal Piano: Movement II

Robert Miller

1:47

11

Sonata for Microtonal Piano: Movement III

Robert Miller

3:59

12

Sonata for Microtonal Piano: Movement IV

Robert Miller

2:47

13

Studies for Player Piano: Study #1

Robert Miller

2:06

14

Studies for Player Piano: Study #27

Robert Miller

5:34

15

Studies for Player Piano: Study #36

Robert Miller

4:09

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Use Me Lord

Use Me Lord

Постер альбома Gershwin: Porgy and Bess, extraits (Mono Version)

Gershwin: Porgy and Bess, extraits (Mono Version)

Постер альбома Twenty

Twenty

Постер альбома Twenty

Twenty

Постер альбома Contemporary Piano Music

Contemporary Piano Music

Постер альбома The Possible

The Possible