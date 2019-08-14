Sound Forms For Piano

Слушатели
Robert Miller
1
The Banshee
2
Aeolian Harp
3
Piano Piece (Paris, 1924)
4
Sonatas and Interludes: Sonata I
5
Sonatas and Interludes: Sonata V
6
Sonatas and Interludes: Second Interlude
7
Sonatas and Interludes: Sonata X
8
Sonatas and Interludes: Sonata XII
9
Sonata for Microtonal Piano: Movement I
10
Sonata for Microtonal Piano: Movement II
11
Sonata for Microtonal Piano: Movement III
12
Sonata for Microtonal Piano: Movement IV
13
Studies for Player Piano: Study #1
14
Studies for Player Piano: Study #27
15
Studies for Player Piano: Study #36
Use Me Lord
Gershwin: Porgy and Bess, extraits (Mono Version)
Twenty
Contemporary Piano Music
The Possible
