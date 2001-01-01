Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Change

Change

Dismemberment Plan

DeSoto Records  • Рок  • 2001

1

Sentimental Man

Dismemberment Plan

4:16

2

The Face of the Earth

Dismemberment Plan

4:46

3

Superpowers

Dismemberment Plan

4:48

4

Pay for the Piano

Dismemberment Plan

3:23

5

Come Home

Dismemberment Plan

5:05

6

Secret Curse

Dismemberment Plan

2:50

7

Automatic

Dismemberment Plan

4:16

8

Following Through

Dismemberment Plan

4:38

9

Time Bomb

Dismemberment Plan

4:24

10

The Other Side

Dismemberment Plan

3:45

11

Ellen and Ben

Dismemberment Plan

5:01

