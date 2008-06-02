Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Country for Kids Volume 1 : I Like Folk Songs

Country for Kids Volume 1 : I Like Folk Songs

Various

CMH Records  • Фолк  • 2008

1

Goober Peas

Arthur Smith

1:53

2

Mr. Froggie Went a Courtin'

The Jones Brothers

2:19

3

Big Rock Candy Mountain

Maggie Griffin

1:25

4

Bile 'em Cabbage Down

Mac WisemanMerle Travis

2:16

5

Blow the Man Down

Tommy Faile

3:13

6

Dixie

Benny MartinArthur Smith

2:20

7

The Golden Vanity

Arthur Smith

2:49

8

I'll Give My Love an Apple

DickJacquire Schuyler

4:00

9

Billy Boy

The Jones Brothers

1:43

10

This Train

The Jones Brothers

1:52

11

Sweet Betsy From Pike

Erica Huckle

4:00

12

Blowing In the Wind

DickJacquire Schuyler

2:19

