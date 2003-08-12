Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Metamorphic: VSQ Performs Tool, Vol. 2

Metamorphic: VSQ Performs Tool, Vol. 2

Vitamin String Quartet

Vitamin Records  • Инструментальная  • 2003

1

Stinkfist

Vitamin String Quartet

5:13

2

Sweat

Vitamin String Quartet

3:35

3

Prison Sex

Vitamin String Quartet

4:49

4

Undertow

Vitamin String Quartet

5:05

5

Eulogy (Acoustic)

Vitamin String Quartet

8:31

6

Jimmy

Vitamin String Quartet

5:30

7

Lateralus

Vitamin String Quartet

8:08

8

Disposition

Vitamin String Quartet

3:41

9

Parabol

Vitamin String Quartet

3:10

10

Eulogy (Remix)

Vitamin String Quartet

8:33

11

Rampant (Original Composition)

Vitamin String Quartet

4:41

