Альбом
Постер альбома Plants and Birds and Rocks and Things

Plants and Birds and Rocks and Things

The Loud Family

Alias  • Рок  • 1993

1

He Do the Police In Different Voices

The Loud Family

2:30

2

Sword Swallower

The Loud Family

1:45

3

Aerodeliria

The Loud Family

3:00

4

Self-Righteous Boy Reduced To Tears

The Loud Family

1:06

5

Jimmy Still Comes Around

The Loud Family

4:21

6

Take Me Down (Too Halloo)

The Loud Family

3:11

7

Don't All Thank Me At Once

The Loud Family

1:26

8

Idiot Son

The Loud Family

2:42

9

Some Grand Vision of Motives and Irony

The Loud Family

2:47

10

Spot the Setup

The Loud Family

2:15

11

Inverness

The Loud Family

4:12

12

Rosy Overdrive

The Loud Family

6:06

13

Slit My Wrists

The Loud Family

2:49

14

Isaac's Law

The Loud Family

3:51

15

The Second Grade Applauds

The Loud Family

2:45

16

Last Honest Face

The Loud Family

4:44

17

Even You

 🅴

The Loud Family

3:36

18

Ballad of How You Can All Shut Up

The Loud Family

1:20

19

Give In World

The Loud Family

3:16

20

Hidden Track

The Loud Family

0:08

