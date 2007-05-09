Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The String Quartet Tribute to Jimmy Buffett

The String Quartet Tribute to Jimmy Buffett

Vitamin String Quartet

Vitamin Records  • Поп-музыка  • 2007

1

Changes in Latitude

Vitamin String Quartet

3:21

2

Cheeseburger in Paradise

Vitamin String Quartet

2:54

3

Margaritaville

Vitamin String Quartet

4:13

4

Come Monday

Vitamin String Quartet

3:20

5

Son of A Son of A Sailor

Vitamin String Quartet

3:21

6

Volcano

Vitamin String Quartet

3:40

7

Fins

Vitamin String Quartet

3:26

8

Jolly Mon Sing

Vitamin String Quartet

3:25

9

Pencil Thin Mustache

Vitamin String Quartet

2:53

10

Ships in the Harbor (Original Composition Inspired by Jimmy Buffett)

Vitamin String Quartet

3:23

