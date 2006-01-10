Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Strung Out on Fiona Apple: The String Quartet Tribute

Strung Out on Fiona Apple: The String Quartet Tribute

Vitamin String Quartet

Vitamin Records  • Разная  • 2006

1

Sleep to Dream

Vitamin String Quartet

3:01

2

Fast as You Can

Vitamin String Quartet

3:23

3

On the Bound

Vitamin String Quartet

4:26

4

Pale September

Vitamin String Quartet

6:16

5

Limp

Vitamin String Quartet

3:51

6

Slow Like Honey

Vitamin String Quartet

5:35

7

To Your Love

Vitamin String Quartet

3:24

8

Criminal

Vitamin String Quartet

4:47

9

The Way Things Are

Vitamin String Quartet

3:43

10

Paper Bag

Vitamin String Quartet

3:33

11

Shadowboxer

Vitamin String Quartet

7:41

