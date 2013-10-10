Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома A Who's Who of Jazz: Helen Merrill, Vol. 5

A Who's Who of Jazz: Helen Merrill, Vol. 5

Helen Merrill

Diamond Days  • Джаз  • 2013

1

If You Go

Helen Merrill

3:10

2

Solitude

Helen Merrill

2:23

3

When the World Was Young

 🅴

Helen Merrill

3:07

4

You Won't Forget Me

Helen Merrill

3:08

5

Blues in My Heart

Helen Merrill

3:37

6

If I Forget You

Helen Merrill

3:20

7

Wait Till You See Him

Helen Merrill

3:24

8

Willow Weep for Me (Spoken Lyrics in Italian)

Helen Merrill

1:33

9

If Love Were All

Helen Merrill

2:58

10

Vous M'eblouissez (You Got to My Head)

Helen Merrill

3:23

11

Willow Weep for Me

Helen Merrill

2:49

12

Easy Come, Easy Go

Helen Merrill

3:42

13

Lorsque Tu M'embrasses (Just Squeeze Me)

Helen Merrill

2:45

14

When Your Lover Has Gone (Spoken Lyrics in Italian)

Helen Merrill

0:46

15

I'll Be Around

Helen Merrill

2:43

16

The Meaning of the Blues

Helen Merrill

3:06

17

When Your Lover Has Gone

Helen Merrill

2:11

18

Signing Off

Helen Merrill

1:32

