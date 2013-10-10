Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Here Kitty, Vol. 1

Here Kitty, Vol. 1

Kitty Kallen

Diamond Days  • Поп-музыка  • 2013

1

I'll Buy That Dream

Kitty Kallen

3:25

2

Love for Sale

Kitty Kallen

2:59

3

It's Been a Long, Long Time

Kitty Kallen

3:24

4

You, You Darlin'

Kitty Kallen

3:06

5

The Moon and the Willow Tree

Kitty Kallen

3:15

6

Waitin' for the Train to Come In

Kitty Kallen

3:08

7

My Heart Belongs to Daddy

Kitty Kallen

3:06

8

Wham

Kitty Kallen

3:10

9

Has Anybody Here Seen Jackson

Kitty Kallen

2:44

10

Kiss Me Sweet

Kitty Kallen

2:18

11

Juke Box Annie

Kitty Kallen

2:55

12

Swing Without Words

Kitty Kallen

2:53

1

I'll Buy That Dream

Kitty Kallen

3:25

2

Love for Sale

Kitty Kallen

2:59

3

It's Been a Long, Long Time

Kitty Kallen

3:24

4

You, You Darlin'

Kitty Kallen

3:06

5

The Moon and the Willow Tree

Kitty Kallen

3:15

6

Waitin' for the Train to Come In

Kitty Kallen

3:08

7

My Heart Belongs to Daddy

Kitty Kallen

3:06

8

Wham

Kitty Kallen

3:10

9

Has Anybody Here Seen Jackson

Kitty Kallen

2:44

10

Kiss Me Sweet

Kitty Kallen

2:18

11

Juke Box Annie

Kitty Kallen

2:55

12

Swing Without Words

Kitty Kallen

2:53

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома In the Chapel in the Moonlight

In the Chapel in the Moonlight

Постер альбома It's been a long long time

It's been a long long time

Постер альбома Vintage Cafè: Blue Doll

Vintage Cafè: Blue Doll

Постер альбома Les plus grandes chanteuses américaines : Kitty Kallen, Vol. 1

Les plus grandes chanteuses américaines : Kitty Kallen, Vol. 1

Постер альбома Kitty Kallen - Vintage Sounds

Kitty Kallen - Vintage Sounds

Постер альбома Kitty Kallen - 1954 Most Popular Female Singer - Little Things Mean a Lot

Kitty Kallen - 1954 Most Popular Female Singer - Little Things Mean a Lot