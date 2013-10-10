Here Kitty, Vol. 1

Слушатели
Kitty Kallen
1
I'll Buy That Dream
2
Love for Sale
3
It's Been a Long, Long Time
4
You, You Darlin'
5
The Moon and the Willow Tree
6
Waitin' for the Train to Come In
7
My Heart Belongs to Daddy
8
Wham
9
Has Anybody Here Seen Jackson
10
Kiss Me Sweet
11
Juke Box Annie
12
Swing Without Words
In the Chapel in the Moonlight
It's been a long long time
Vintage Cafè: Blue Doll
Les plus grandes chanteuses américaines : Kitty Kallen, Vol. 1
Kitty Kallen - Vintage Sounds
Kitty Kallen - 1954 Most Popular Female Singer - Little Things Mean a Lot
