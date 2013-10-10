Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома A Who's Who of Jazz: Enoch Light, Vol. 8

A Who's Who of Jazz: Enoch Light, Vol. 8

Enoch Light

Diamond Days  • Джаз  • 2013

1

Digga Digga Doo

Enoch Light

2:57

2

Do-Do-Do

Enoch Light

2:29

3

Fascinating Rhythm

Enoch Light

2:39

4

Harlem Hot-Shot in a Hurry

Enoch Light

1:58

5

I´ve Got You Under My Skin

Enoch Light

2:31

6

Lullaby of Birdland

Enoch Light

3:27

7

Night and Day

Enoch Light

2:12

8

Blonde Bombshell

 🅴

Enoch Light

2:49

9

Green Eyes

Enoch Light

2:40

10

Make Someone Happy

Enoch Light

2:37

11

Of Thee I Sing

Enoch Light

2:35

12

Rio Junction (Bossa Nova)

Enoch Light

2:10

13

S Wonderful

Enoch Light

2:21

14

That´s My Desire

Enoch Light

3:02

15

Deep Purple

Enoch Light

4:00

16

I´m Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter.

Enoch Light

2:32

17

Mess in Morocco

Enoch Light

3:02

1

Digga Digga Doo

Enoch Light

2:57

2

Do-Do-Do

Enoch Light

2:29

3

Fascinating Rhythm

Enoch Light

2:39

4

Harlem Hot-Shot in a Hurry

Enoch Light

1:58

5

I´ve Got You Under My Skin

Enoch Light

2:31

6

Lullaby of Birdland

Enoch Light

3:27

7

Night and Day

Enoch Light

2:12

8

Blonde Bombshell

 🅴

Enoch Light

2:49

9

Green Eyes

Enoch Light

2:40

10

Make Someone Happy

Enoch Light

2:37

11

Of Thee I Sing

Enoch Light

2:35

12

Rio Junction (Bossa Nova)

Enoch Light

2:10

13

S Wonderful

Enoch Light

2:21

14

That´s My Desire

Enoch Light

3:02

15

Deep Purple

Enoch Light

4:00

16

I´m Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter.

Enoch Light

2:32

17

Mess in Morocco

Enoch Light

3:02

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Far Away Places

Far Away Places

Постер альбома Movie Songs

Movie Songs

Постер альбома Arrows in the Gale

Arrows in the Gale

Постер альбома Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

Постер альбома St. Nicholas - For Young Folks

St. Nicholas - For Young Folks

Постер альбома Under The Christmas Tree

Under The Christmas Tree