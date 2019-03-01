Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Story is...

The Story is...

Skinny Lister

Xtra Mile Recordings  • Рок  • 2019

1

Second Amendment

Skinny Lister

3:00

2

My Life, My Architecture

Skinny Lister

2:32

3

Diesel Vehicle

Skinny Lister

3:54

4

Rattle & Roar

Skinny Lister

3:02

5

Artist Arsonist

Skinny Lister

2:40

6

The Shining

Skinny Lister

3:19

7

The Story Is...

Skinny Lister

3:44

8

38 Minutes

Skinny Lister

2:16

9

My Distraction

Skinny Lister

2:31

10

Stop & Breathe

Skinny Lister

4:20

11

Cause for Chorus

Skinny Lister

2:21

12

Alister Mcallister

Skinny Lister

3:09

13

Sometimes so It Goes

Skinny Lister

3:36

14

Any Resemblance to Actual Persons, Living or Dead, Is Purely Coincidental

Skinny Lister

3:27

