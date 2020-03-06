Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Low Fidelity Vol.2

Low Fidelity Vol.2

Johnny Lloyd

Xtra Mile Recordings  •  2020

1

Running Wild (Alternative Version)

Johnny Lloyd

3:05

2

Playing the Clown (Demo)

Johnny Lloyd

3:01

3

Could You Love Another (Demo)

Johnny Lloyd

3:50

4

Picture of a Century (Demo)

Johnny Lloyd

3:44

5

Crash Site (Demo)

Johnny Lloyd

2:14

6

Circus Master/Time Traveller (Demo)

Johnny Lloyd

2:37

7

Beautiful People (Demo)

Johnny Lloyd

3:50

8

Day Glow (Demo)

Johnny Lloyd

3:01

9

Come Awake (Demo)

Johnny Lloyd

3:50

10

Down in an Aeroplane (Demo)

Johnny Lloyd

4:12

11

Hang the Hangman (Demo)

Johnny Lloyd

3:20

12

How Much Is Too Much (Demo)

Johnny Lloyd

3:07

13

Living a Lie (Demo)

Johnny Lloyd

2:40

14

The Drum (Demo)

Johnny Lloyd

4:00

15

Traveller (Demo)

Johnny Lloyd

2:50

16

Living in the City (Demo)

Johnny Lloyd

2:43

17

People Got to Know (Demo)

Johnny Lloyd

3:31

18

Perfect World (Demo)

Johnny Lloyd

2:45

19

Through the Eyes of a Child (Demo)

Johnny Lloyd

4:13

20

We Got All the Time in the World (Demo)

Johnny Lloyd

3:45

