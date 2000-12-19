Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома 1975 - 1977: Demos & Rehearsals

1975 - 1977: Demos & Rehearsals

The Gizmos

Gulcher  • Alternative  • 2000

1

Mean Screen (Ken Highland Demos 1975)

The Gizmos

2:45

2

Chicken Queen (Ken Highland Demos 1975)

The Gizmos

2:37

3

She Put a Spell on Me (Ken Highland Demos 1975)

The Gizmos

1:51

4

Pretty Patte's After Me (Ken Highland Demos 1975)

The Gizmos

2:01

5

That's Cool (Ken Highland Demos 1975)

The Gizmos

3:29

6

'Ave a Gud Tyme (Ken Highland Demos 1975)

The Gizmos

1:50

7

Seaside Boogie with a Jack-Off Solo (The Rockabilly Yobs Sessions 1976)

The Gizmos

2:55

8

Mean Screen (The Rockabilly Yobs Sessions 1976)

The Gizmos

0:35

9

Mean Screen (The Rockabilly Yobs Sessions 1976)

The Gizmos

2:15

10

Refrigerator Rappin' (The Rockabilly Yobs Sessions 1976)

The Gizmos

2:59

11

Fanzine Pussy (The Rockabilly Yobs Sessions 1976)

The Gizmos

3:38

12

Be Bop Barb (The Rockabilly Yobs Sessions 1976)

The Gizmos

1:55

13

I Shoot Up / You're Gonna Miss Me (The Rockabilly Yobs Sessions 1976)

The Gizmos

5:15

14

Dance to the Beat (The Rockabilly Yobs Sessions 1976)

The Gizmos

3:17

15

Talkin' on the Telephone (The Rockabilly Yobs Sessions 1976)

The Gizmos

2:04

16

We're Gonna Rumble (The Gizmos Rehersal 1976)

The Gizmos

2:45

17

We're Gonna Rumble (The Gizmos Rehersal 1976)

The Gizmos

2:44

18

That's Cool (I Respect You More) (The Gizmos Rehersal 1976)

The Gizmos

5:25

19

Muff Divin' (In Willkie South) (The Gizmos Rehersal 1976)

The Gizmos

2:40

20

Chicken Queen (The Gizmos Rehersal 1976)

The Gizmos

6:42

21

Pumpin' to Playboy (The Gizmos Rehersal 1976)

The Gizmos

2:38

22

That's Cool (I Respect You More) (The Gizmos Rehersal 1976)

The Gizmos

3:49

23

Pumpin' to Playboy (The Gizmos Rehersal 1976)

The Gizmos

2:36

24

Chicken Queen (The Gizmos Rehersal 1976)

The Gizmos

7:35

25

Gimme Back My Foreskin (Ken Highland Demos 1976)

The Gizmos

2:08

26

I'm a Regular Guy (Ken Highland Demos 1976)

The Gizmos

0:30

27

I Shoot Up / You're Gonna Miss Me (Ken Highland Demos 1976)

The Gizmos

4:09

28

Ready Eddie (Ken Highland Demos 1976)

The Gizmos

2:07

29

Juvenile Delinquent (Ken Highland Demos 1976)

The Gizmos

2:45

30

Hot Shot (Ken Highland Demos 1976)

The Gizmos

1:56

31

I Laffed Out Loud (Ken Highland Demos 1976)

The Gizmos

2:57

32

Too Cool to Fool (Ken Highland Demos 1976)

The Gizmos

1:40

33

Talkin' on the Telephone (Ken Highland Demos 1976)

The Gizmos

1:48

34

Cave Woman (Ken Highland Demos 1976)

The Gizmos

1:38

35

Human Garbage Disposal (Ken Highland Demos 1976)

The Gizmos

2:10

36

Inferiority Complex (Ken Highland Demos 1976)

The Gizmos

2:14

37

Ode to Miss Achtung (Ken Highland Demos 1976)

The Gizmos

1:53

38

Where Have You Been All My Life (Ken Highland Demos 1976)

The Gizmos

0:54

39

Nobody's Girl (Ken Highland Demos 1976)

The Gizmos

3:06

40

Amerika First (Ken Highland Demos 1976)

The Gizmos

2:19

41

Jailbait Janet (Ken Highland Demos 1976)

The Gizmos

3:04

42

Woonsocket Woman (Ken Highland Demos 1976)

The Gizmos

2:45

43

Dorothy Hamill (Ken Highland Demos 1977)

The Gizmos

1:36

44

Patty's Lying (Ken Highland Demos 1977)

The Gizmos

3:11

45

Hey Beat Mon! (Ken Highland Demos 1977)

The Gizmos

3:28

46

Kiss of the Rat (Ken Highland Demos 1977)

The Gizmos

1:39

47

Blues for Cary Baker (Ken Highland Demos 1977)

The Gizmos

2:57

48

Ballad of the Gizmos (Ted Niemiec Demos 1977)

The Gizmos

2:04

49

Gizmos World Tour (Ted Niemiec Demos 1977)

The Gizmos

2:33

50

Give Me a Whirl (Ted Niemiec Demos 1977)

The Gizmos

1:43

51

I Love Music (Ted Niemiec Demos 1977)

The Gizmos

2:16

52

Boring, Part 1 (Johnny Cougar Demo 1977)

The Gizmos

5:02

53

That's Cool (I Respect You More)

The Gizmos

7:03

54

She Put a Spell on Me

The Gizmos

2:46

