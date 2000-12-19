1975 - 1977: Demos & Rehearsals

Слушатели
The Gizmos
1
Mean Screen (Ken Highland Demos 1975)
2
Chicken Queen (Ken Highland Demos 1975)
3
She Put a Spell on Me (Ken Highland Demos 1975)
4
Pretty Patte's After Me (Ken Highland Demos 1975)
5
That's Cool (Ken Highland Demos 1975)
6
'Ave a Gud Tyme (Ken Highland Demos 1975)
7
Seaside Boogie with a Jack-Off Solo (The Rockabilly Yobs Sessions 1976)
8
Mean Screen (The Rockabilly Yobs Sessions 1976)
9
10
Refrigerator Rappin' (The Rockabilly Yobs Sessions 1976)
11
Fanzine Pussy (The Rockabilly Yobs Sessions 1976)
12
Be Bop Barb (The Rockabilly Yobs Sessions 1976)
13
I Shoot Up / You're Gonna Miss Me (The Rockabilly Yobs Sessions 1976)
14
Dance to the Beat (The Rockabilly Yobs Sessions 1976)
15
Talkin' on the Telephone (The Rockabilly Yobs Sessions 1976)
16
We're Gonna Rumble (The Gizmos Rehersal 1976)
17
18
That's Cool (I Respect You More) (The Gizmos Rehersal 1976)
19
Muff Divin' (In Willkie South) (The Gizmos Rehersal 1976)
20
Chicken Queen (The Gizmos Rehersal 1976)
21
Pumpin' to Playboy (The Gizmos Rehersal 1976)
22
23
24
25
Gimme Back My Foreskin (Ken Highland Demos 1976)
26
I'm a Regular Guy (Ken Highland Demos 1976)
27
I Shoot Up / You're Gonna Miss Me (Ken Highland Demos 1976)
28
Ready Eddie (Ken Highland Demos 1976)
29
Juvenile Delinquent (Ken Highland Demos 1976)
30
Hot Shot (Ken Highland Demos 1976)
31
I Laffed Out Loud (Ken Highland Demos 1976)
32
Too Cool to Fool (Ken Highland Demos 1976)
33
Talkin' on the Telephone (Ken Highland Demos 1976)
34
Cave Woman (Ken Highland Demos 1976)
35
Human Garbage Disposal (Ken Highland Demos 1976)
36
Inferiority Complex (Ken Highland Demos 1976)
37
Ode to Miss Achtung (Ken Highland Demos 1976)
38
Where Have You Been All My Life (Ken Highland Demos 1976)
39
Nobody's Girl (Ken Highland Demos 1976)
40
Amerika First (Ken Highland Demos 1976)
41
Jailbait Janet (Ken Highland Demos 1976)
42
Woonsocket Woman (Ken Highland Demos 1976)
43
Dorothy Hamill (Ken Highland Demos 1977)
44
Patty's Lying (Ken Highland Demos 1977)
45
Hey Beat Mon! (Ken Highland Demos 1977)
46
Kiss of the Rat (Ken Highland Demos 1977)
47
Blues for Cary Baker (Ken Highland Demos 1977)
48
Ballad of the Gizmos (Ted Niemiec Demos 1977)
49
Gizmos World Tour (Ted Niemiec Demos 1977)
50
Give Me a Whirl (Ted Niemiec Demos 1977)
51
I Love Music (Ted Niemiec Demos 1977)
52
Boring, Part 1 (Johnny Cougar Demo 1977)
53
That's Cool (I Respect You More)
54
She Put a Spell on Me
Raw '76/'77
The Gizmos in New York 1980-81
21st Century Gizmos Fans Can't Be Wrong
Gizmos World Tour 2014
Go to Purdue Live 1979
Raw First Takes 1977
