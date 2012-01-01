Christmas at Home: A Blue Collar Christmas

Слушатели
Slidawg & The Redneck Ramblers
1
Grandma Got Runover by A Reindeer
SlidawgThe Redneck Ramblers
2
Hark the Harley Angels Sing
3
Here Comes Bubba Claus
4
Leroy The Snowmanck
5
Rudolph The Redneck Reindeer
6
Santa's Boot Scootin' Boogie
7
The lights on the trailer
8
Up On The Trailertop
9
We Wish You A Bubba Christmas
10
White Trash Christmas
11
All I Want for Christmas is a Billy Bass
12
Hey Ya'll Watch This
Christmas at Home: A Redneck Christmas
Redneck Party
Redneck Christmas Party