Альбом
Постер альбома Christmas at Home: Christmas On The Rocks

Christmas at Home: Christmas On The Rocks

Jacques Legrand Piano Trio

Christmas At Home  •  2012

1

Winter Wonderland

Jacques Legrand Piano Trio

3:00

2

I'll Be Home For Christmas

Jacques Legrand Piano Trio

4:14

3

Deck The Halls

Jacques Legrand Piano Trio

2:40

4

Blue Christmas

Jacques Legrand Piano Trio

3:40

5

Frosty The Snowman

Jacques Legrand Piano Trio

3:34

6

Greensleeves

Jacques Legrand Piano Trio

4:08

7

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Jacques Legrand Piano Trio

2:29

8

Jingle Bells

Jacques Legrand Piano Trio

2:53

9

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting...)

Jacques Legrand Piano Trio

2:44

10

Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

Jacques Legrand Piano Trio

2:53

11

Little Drummer Boy

Jacques Legrand Piano Trio

3:53

12

Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer

Jacques Legrand Piano Trio

2:15

13

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

Jacques Legrand Piano Trio

2:50

14

Silent Night

Jacques Legrand Piano Trio

3:13

15

Sleigh Ride

Jacques Legrand Piano Trio

2:22

16

The Twelve Days Of Christmas

Jacques Legrand Piano Trio

4:51

