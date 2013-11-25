Holiday Instrumental Moods

Слушатели
Peaceful Harmonic Orchestra
1
Ave Maria
2
The Twelve Days of Christmas
3
Serenity & Joy
4
We Three Kings
5
Christmas Joyfulness
6
Love & Joy
7
Deck the Halls
8
The Gift of Empowerment
9
Away in a Manger
10
Holiday Panorama
11
What Child Is This?
12
Let It Snow!
13
Altar Candles
14
O Christmas Tree
15
Snow Angel
16
Good King Wenceslas
17
Winter Inspiration
18
Auld Lang Syne
19
Peaceful Celebrations
20
It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
21
Inner Gathering
22
Do You Hear What I Hear?
23
Solstice Reverence
24
Frosty the Snowman
25
Universal Health & Wholeness
26
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
27
Northern Star
28
The Nutcracker Overture
29
Holiday Healing
30
Christmas Plain & Simple
31
The Little Drummer Boy
32
Prayer of Gratitude
33
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
34
A Long Winter's Meditation
35
Jingle Bells
36
Holy Dark Presence
37
The First Noel
38
Acceptance
39
Joy to the World
40
Silent Night
