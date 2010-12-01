Jazz Magic '56

Слушатели
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Teddy Wilson, Jo Jones
1
April in Paris
Teddy WilsonJo Jones
2
Laura
3
When Your Lover Has Gone
4
You're Driving Me Crazy
5
Stars Fell on Alabama
6
Blues for the Oldest Profession
7
As Time Goes By
8
All of Me
9
Sweet Lorraine
10
On the Sunny Side of the Street
11
Three Little Words
12
It Had to Be You
13
Whispering
14
I Got Rhythm
15
The Birth of the Blues
16
The World Is Waiting for the Sunrise
17
Have You Met Miss Jones?
18
Honeysuckle Rose
19
Rosetta
20
Blues for Daryl
21
It Don't Mean a Thing
22
Hallelujah
23
Sweet Georgia Brown
24
Imagination
25
Say It Isn't So
26
Fine and Dandy
27
If I Had You
28
Limehouse Blues
29
Who's Sorry Now
30
Ain't Misbehavin'
31
I've Got the World on a String
32
Basin Street Blues
33
Undecided
34
When Your Lover Has Gone (Version 2)
35
It's the Talk of the Town
36
How Deep Is the Ocean?
37
Love Is Here to Stay
38
Stompin' at the Savoy
39
Just One of Those Things
40
Time on My Hands
41
I Want to Be Happy
42
When You're Smiling
43
I Found a New Baby
44
Get out of Town
45
Smiles
46
You Took Advantage of Me
47
Poor Butterfly
48
Moonlight on the Ganges
49
Who Cares?
Swing Time, 1935-36, Vol. 1
Swing Time, 1936, Vol. 2
Swing Time, 1937, Vol. 3
Complete Studio Recordings with Jo Jones
Piano Solos, 1934-39
Swing Time, 1937, Vol. 4
The Famous Jazz Masterpieces' of Django Reinhardt,Scott Joplin, Coleman Hawkins and Other Hits, Vol. 1
Back In Time (1990 - 1945)
Leopard Lady
Ben Webster Meets Don Byas
You Go To My Head
Teddy Wilson and the Dutch Swing College Band