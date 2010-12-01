Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Jazz Magic '56

Jazz Magic '56

Teddy Wilson, Jo Jones

Master Classics  • Блюз  • 2010

1

April in Paris

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:23

2

Laura

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:32

3

When Your Lover Has Gone

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:12

4

You're Driving Me Crazy

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:17

5

Stars Fell on Alabama

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:07

6

Blues for the Oldest Profession

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

2:58

7

As Time Goes By

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:09

8

All of Me

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

2:59

9

Sweet Lorraine

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:20

10

On the Sunny Side of the Street

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:19

11

Three Little Words

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

2:40

12

It Had to Be You

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:08

13

Whispering

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:28

14

I Got Rhythm

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:36

15

The Birth of the Blues

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

2:52

16

The World Is Waiting for the Sunrise

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:41

17

Have You Met Miss Jones?

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

4:06

18

Honeysuckle Rose

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

4:01

19

Rosetta

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

4:20

20

Blues for Daryl

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:33

21

It Don't Mean a Thing

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:37

22

Hallelujah

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:10

23

Sweet Georgia Brown

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

2:42

24

Imagination

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

4:08

25

Say It Isn't So

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

2:43

26

Fine and Dandy

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:33

27

If I Had You

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

2:36

28

Limehouse Blues

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

4:06

29

Who's Sorry Now

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:35

30

Ain't Misbehavin'

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:32

31

I've Got the World on a String

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:37

32

Basin Street Blues

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

5:44

33

Undecided

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

4:12

34

When Your Lover Has Gone (Version 2)

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

2:48

35

It's the Talk of the Town

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:27

36

How Deep Is the Ocean?

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:57

37

Love Is Here to Stay

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:36

38

Stompin' at the Savoy

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

4:10

39

Just One of Those Things

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

4:39

40

Time on My Hands

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:50

41

I Want to Be Happy

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:46

42

When You're Smiling

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:43

43

I Found a New Baby

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:35

44

Get out of Town

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:31

45

Smiles

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:25

46

You Took Advantage of Me

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

4:19

47

Poor Butterfly

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:38

48

Moonlight on the Ganges

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:47

49

Who Cares?

Teddy WilsonJo Jones

3:28

